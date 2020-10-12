Watch Georgia Maq cover Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and more for ISOL-AID

Camp Cope‘s Georgia Maq has offered a string of covers as part of her latest live-streamed set for Instagram festival ISOL-AID.

Taking place over the weekend, the 30th instalment of the festival looked to celebrate those medical workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.

This marks Maq’s second solo appearance for ISOL-AID, and she filled her set with almost exclusively covers. She covered Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’, Aerosmith‘s ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’, Celine Dion‘s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ and Taylor Swift‘s ‘All Too Well’ – the best song she’s ever released.

She also played a brief, ukelele-led rendition of Camp Cope’s 2017 track ‘The Opener’.

Watch the full set below:

The latest ISOL-AID instalment, which was curated by Gordi who is both a doctor and a musician, also featured performances from Sunnyside, Jade Empress and Bad//Dreems‘ Alex Cameron.

“We figured it was high time we paid homage to the folks that have really given everything,” event organisers said in a press statement.

“The intersection of frontline workers and musicians goes to show that these people are not only busy saving lives and kickin’ medical ass, there’s also some absolutely SUPER-human workers who are also very talented musicians.”

Georgia Maq and Gordi also recently linked up on a remix of the latter’s track ‘Extraordinary Life‘.

“My version is more of a basic structured pop song: verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, chorus,” Maq told NME of the remix, the first track she’s ever produced by herself.

“I leave some words out and I’ve added a ‘baby’ in there.”