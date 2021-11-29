Watch Georgia Maq perform ‘Big Embarrassing Heart’ for Melbourne Music Week

Georgia Maq has delivered an acoustic piano-led performance of her 2019 track ‘Big Embarrassing Heart’ for Melbourne Music Week.

Maq, who’ll be playing a headline show in late January at the Melbourne Museum, has helped kickstart the festivities with her performance filmed inside the Melbourne Meat Market.

In a post on Instagram, Maq revealed that the person playing the piano is her stepmother Bec, and that ‘Big Embarrassing Heart’, the closer to her debut solo album ‘Pleaser’, is her favourite song from the record.

“Playing piano is my step mum Bec, it was so special to play this song with her because she’s amazing and I love her so much,” Maq wrote. “This song is my favourite off pleaser, it was the most vulnerable and real and heart breaking to write, it means a lot to me.”

Watch the performance in full below.

The event, which runs from December 3 – 12, will see headline performances from the likes of Daine, Emma Donovan and The Putbacks, Kee’ahn and more throughout the 10 day period, with additional shows set for January and February next year.

Earlier this year, Maq linked up with Melbourne multi-instrumentalist and producer Alice Ivy to release standalone single ‘Someone Stranger’. She is also set to perform a DJ set at Private Function‘s forthcoming horror-themed Christmas show on December 18 at The Forum in Melbourne.

Outside of her work as a solo artist, Maq recently returned as the lead vocalist for Camp Cope, as the trio delivered their first song in four years ‘Blue’.