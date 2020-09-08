Watch Georgia Maq perform new song ‘Get Changed’

Georgia Maq is the latest artist to offer an original song as part of underwear company Bonds’ new campaign, with her track ‘Get Changed’.

The song marks the third instalment of the ‘Bloody Comfy Period Undies presents Unplugged’ campaign, which is set to showcase six new songs written by six Australian artists while on their period.

In a video of Maq performing the new single, she describes it as being about “body confidence and body positivity” and how “that should definitely not change when you’ve got your period”.

Maq’s performance follows the campaign’s kick-off on Sunday (September 6) with G Flip performing her new track ‘Unapologetic’, as well as Alice Skye‘s performance last night (September 8) with her offering ‘Persistent Mood’.

Bonds is set to release three more singles as part of the campaign, written by Montaigne, Kira Puru and Ali Barter.

Maq has kept herself busy in 2020 with various live-streamed performances and benefits. She’s played multiple iterations of Instagram live-streamed festival Isol-Aid throughout the year, as well as a special fundraiser in May, alongside Courtney Barnett, to help raise money for First Nations communities in Victoria who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Get Changed’ follows the release of Maq’s only other 2020 single, ‘Cold Summer‘, which marked her first drop since her debut solo album ‘Pleaser’ in late 2019.