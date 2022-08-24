Watch Gerard Way play My Chemical Romance show in a cheerleader’s outfit

My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way has performed the band’s latest show wearing a cheerleading outfit.

The band took to stage in Nashville, Tennessee on August 23 and Way appeared wearing a green and white one piece cheerleading outfit at the Music City’s Bridgestone area. The outfit was even adorned with a ‘W’ for ‘Way’.

You can check out some footage of the moment, along with some Twitter reaction from fans, here:

Advertisement

Gerard Way performing My Chemical Romance’s new song in a dress at #MCRNASHVILLE pic.twitter.com/4D9kNesP1o — MCR Updates (@gwayupdates) August 24, 2022

I CANNOT BELIEVE I lived long enough to see Gerard Way singing MAMA in a cheerleader dress — what a glorious day #mcrnashville pic.twitter.com/dZNnSJCsfh — agent sara 🫀 saw mcr (@itsvivi__) August 24, 2022

gerard way in a dress gerard way in a dress gerard way in a dress gerard way in a dress gerard way in a dress gerard way in a dress gerard way in a dress gerard way in a dress gerard way in a dress gerard way in a dress gerard way in a dress gerard way in pic.twitter.com/T2GGrgsEX0 — jujujuno (@headfrstforhell) August 24, 2022

Advertisement

My Chemical Romance kicked off their North American reunion tour on August 20 by playing two rarities for the first time in over 15 years.

At the opening show, they performed the track ‘Bury Me In Black’ for the first time in 19 years as the second song in the set, before going on to play ‘This Is The Best Day Ever‘ for the first time since 2005.

The returning group kicked off their reunion tour in the UK and Ireland, with the tour then moving onto Europe, before hitting the States and then visiting New Zealand and Australia in 2023. Across their reunion dates so far, the band have played a mix of hits, fan favourites and deep cuts, also performing two songs for the first time ever.

My Chemical Romance began their run of live dates in mid-May at the Eden Project in Cornwall, marking their first UK show in 11 years.

In a five-star review, NME said: “They’re now safely one of the biggest rock groups to emerge in the last 20 years but if the band are worried about their new found status, they don’t show it. Tonight’s show is fearless, loose and raw. It genuinely feels like anything could happen, as My Chemical Romance channel punk rebellion and playful ambition. ‘This has been special and amazing,’ says Way, taking the words right out of our mouths.”

See the band’s remaining US tour dates, which will see them supported by a huge list of acts including Turnstile, Taking Back Sunday, The Lemon Twigs and many more, below.

AUGUST 2022

20 – Oklahoma City, OK, Paycom Center

21 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

23 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

24 – Cincinatti, OH, Heritage Bank Center

26 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

27 – Belmont Park, NY, UBS Arena

SEPTEMBER 2022

1 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

2 – Montreal, QC, Centre Bell

4 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

8 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

10 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

OCTOBER 2022

2 – Portland, OR, MODA Center

17 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum