Watch Ghost debut new ‘Impera’ tracks as they begin arena tour

Ghost kicked off their arena headline tour for ‘Impera’ last night (April 9) in Manchester, debuting new songs and reviving Papa Nihil – check out footage and the complete setlist below.

Taking to the stage at Manchester’s AO Arena, Ghost played four songs from the recently released ‘Impera’ including ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’ and ‘Spillways’, both of which had never been played before at a proper live gig (though had made appearances at Ghost’s livestreamed album launch show).

Elsewhere the set drew heavily from 2018’s ‘Prequelle’ and 2015’s ‘Meliora’. Check out the setlist and fan shot footage below.

Advertisement

Ghost played:

‘Kaisarion’

‘Rats’

‘From the Pinnacle to the Pit’

‘Spillways’ (Live Premiere)

‘Devil Church’

‘Call Me Little Sunshine’ (Live Premiere)

‘Miasma’

‘Cirice’

‘Hunter’s Moon’

‘Faith’

‘Helvetesfönster’

‘Year Zero’

‘He Is’

‘Ritual’

‘Mummy Dust’

‘Kiss the Go-Goat’

‘Enter Sandman’ (Metallica cover)

‘Dance Macabre’

‘Square Hammer’

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the set, Ghost resurrected the character of Papa Nihil for a sax solo during ‘Miasma’. He had previously been killed off during a concert in Mexico City in 2020.

Taking to social media after the set, one of Ghost’s Nameless Ghouls wrote: “Children of Manchester! Back on British soil after 2 1/2 years – With a bang (well, several actually). Thank you all for turning it into such a wonderful night.”

The tour continues tomorrow (April 11) with a show at London’s O2 Arena before heading to Glasgow, Birmingham and then onto Europe. Tickets are available here and the complete run of shows is as follows:

April

09 – Manchester, Arena, UK

11 – London, O2 Arena, UK

13 – Glasgow, Hydro, UK

15 – Birmingham, RWA Arena, UK

17 – Rotterdam, RTM Stage Ahoy, Netherlands

18 – Paris, Accor Arena, France

19 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena, Germany

21 – Leipzig Quarterback Immobillen Arena, Germany

22 – Frankfurt, Festhalle, Germany

24 – Prague, Arena, Czech Republic

27 – Tampere, Nokia Arena, Finland

29 – Stockhom, Avicii Arena, Sweden

30 – Oslo, Spektrum, Norway

MAY

01 – Malmo, Malmo Arena, Sweden

03 – Brussels, Forest, Belgium

05 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum, Italy

07 – Barcelona, Olympic Arena Badalona, Spain

08 – Madrid, Vistalegre Arena, Spain

11 – Vienna, Stadthalle, Austria

13 – Zurich, Hallenstadion, Switzerland

15 – Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany

16 – Munich, Olympiahalle, Germany

18 – Budapest, Arena, Hungary