Girl In Red shares ‘hornylovesickmess’ video, directed by ‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer

Girl In Red has shared the official video for ‘hornylovesickmess’, which was directed by Euphoria star Hunter Schafer – watch below.

The song appears on the Norwegian singer-songwriter’s acclaimed debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, which came out in April 2021.

Schafer – who portrays Jules Vaughn in HBO‘s hit series Euphoria – makes her directorial debut with the song’s new accompanying visuals. In the clip, we find Girl In Red – aka Marie Ulven – laying on top of a car as it speeds down a city road.

The musician later finds herself inside the vehicle while flashing images are projected in from the windows. Once outside, Ulven roams around a demolished street before taking flight above the destruction. We also flash back to various scenes of the singer spending time with her absent partner.

“Being able to make a video with Hunter for the album’s anniversary was so cool,” Girl In Red said in a statement. “We had so many ideas after the first time we hung out and it was cool to be with another creative in that way.”

Schafer has also shared a series of storyboard sketches for the visuals alongside their respective final shots. “My first time directing! thank u for trusting me: Marie & team,” she wrote in the caption.

You can see that post and watch the video for Girl In Red’s ‘hornylovesickmess’ above.

Last month, Billie Eilish surprised Girl In Red by presenting her with a Spellemann award –often referred to as a Norwegian Grammy – at Coachella 2022. “This is so weird!” Ulven said. “Dude! I did not expect this.”

Girl In Red recently postponed her European headline tour due to damage to her vocal cords.

Euphoria‘s second season wrapped up earlier this year. The show was renewed for a third run of episodes in February – find out everything we know about Euphoria season three here.