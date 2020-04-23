Watch Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley and Arlo Parks cover Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’

Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley and R&B singer-songwriter Arlo Parks have collaborated on a new cover of Drake‘s chart-topping single, ‘Hotline Bling’.

Watch the video below:

The video features Bayley constructing the loop from his home studio in London, sampling household items ranging from a bowl of keys to a polaroid camera. Halfway through the song, Parks – whom Bayley introduces as “his favourite new singer” – lends her vocals to the track via a pre-recorded video.

The cover is episode four of Glass Animals’ Quarantine Covers video series. In previous episodes, Bayley has covered Nirvana’s ‘Heart Shaped Box’, Lana Del Rey’s ‘Young and Beautiful’, and most recently, Bill Withers’ ‘Lean On Me’. Videos of the covers were posted to both Glass Animals’ Instagram page and YouTube channel.

Last Friday (April 17), Glass Animals released the Nirvana and Del Rey covers as an EP on Spotify, titled ‘Quarantine Covers’. Stream it below.

There is no news as yet whether the remaining covers will be added to the Spotify EP. The band have also released an interactive open source website, an online hub aimed to provide fans with tools to create their own music and art during quarantine.

Last month, Glass Animals shared a new video for their latest single, ‘Your Love (Déjà Vu)’. The track is taken from their currently untitled third studio album.