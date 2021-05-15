Watch Glass Animals’ surreal new ‘Space Ghost Coast To Coast’ video

Glass Animals have shared a new video for ‘Space Ghost Coast To Coast’ – check it out below.

The surreal new visual is the latest video to land from the Oxford quartet’s 2020 album ‘Dreamland’.

“‘Space Ghost’ is about someone I knew growing up in Texas…” frontman Dave Bayley explained of the track in a statement. “We drifted apart when I moved away at 13, but I found out a few years later he did something truly awful.

“The lyrics of the track are just wondering what makes someone change so much from being an innocent kid to someone who can even consider doing what he did. It talks about how in the 2000s, violent video games and lyrics were blamed by the media for that type of misbehaviour in teenagers…but really I think there were much bigger societal problems at play.

Discussing the video, Bayley added: The video is a twist on those video games. Every video we have made in the last year has been made in peak lockdown…we had to get creative. In this case, Max came up with the idea that he could film me dancing in the park while sitting in his apartment. He was giving me direction the whole time via phone in my earbuds. It starts there and gets more and more surreal.”

The band recently announced North American stops for their ‘Dreamland’ tour – and confirmed rescheduled EU dates for 2022, along with new UK dates for later this year.