Watch Gorillaz and Beck debut new collaboration ‘Possession Island’ live

Gorillaz and Beck debuted a new collaboration at the former’s Los Angeles show this weekend (September 23) – watch them perform ‘Possession Island’ below.

Gorillaz will release new album ‘Cracker Island’ on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone (pre-order here) and announced the record recently by sharing latest single ‘New Gold’, featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown.

The new Beck collaboration will feature on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Song Machine, Season One – Strange Timez’, and they performed it for the first time at the gig at Los Angeles’ Forum on Friday night, alongside their first collaboration, ‘Strange Timez’ track ‘The Valley Of The Pagans’.

Elsewhere at the show, Gorillaz performed ‘New Gold’ with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown, and debuted ‘Song Machine’ track ‘Pac-Man’ with ScHoolboy Q.

They also performed the title track from ‘Cracker Island’ with Thundercat and gave a second performance of ‘Rock The House’ with Del the Funky Homosapien, a song that was given its live debut at an earlier show this week, 21 years after its release.

Watch the live debut of ‘Possession Island’ and the other collaborations below.

The virtual band has a host of collaborators on ‘Cracker Island’, their eighth studio album including Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Adeleye Omotayond and more, as well as the aforementioned Beck, Tame Impala and Bootie Brown.

It’s produced by eight-time Grammy Award-winning producer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Greg Kurstin along with Gorillaz and Remi Kabaka Jr.

Press material about Gorillaz’s new album states: “Originally based at Kong Studios in West London, the group of musical misfits – Murdoc, Noodle, Russel and 2D – have relocated to Silverlake, California as they recruit new members to join The Last Cult in search of the one truth to fix the world. Reports from the Golden State indicate that Murdoc is in love with the lady next door. Russel is glued to the TV. Noodle is compiling a handbook of wisdom and knowledge. And 2D is busy being 2D.”

Guitarist Noodle said of the their new record: “’Cracker Island’ is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective.” Drummer Russel added: “When the reckoning comes, gotta be ready to step through the gateway. Cracker Island’s got the entry codes…”.

See the ‘Cracker Island’ tracklist below.

1. ‘Cracker Island’ feat. Thundercat

2. ‘Oil’ feat. Stevie Nicks

3. ‘The Tired Influencer’

4. ‘Tarantula’

5. ‘Silent Running’ ft. Adeleye Omotayo

6. ‘New Gold’ feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown

7. ‘Baby Queen’

8. ‘Tormenta’ feat. Bad Bunny

9. ‘Skinny Ape’

10. ‘Possession Island’ (feat. Beck)