Watch Gospel singer Bobbi Storm nearly removed from flight after she refused to stop singing

Gospel singer Bobbi Storm was nearly removed from a flight after she refused to stop singing.

The singer – who has just earned two Grammy nominations for her work with Maverick City Music – received a warning from a flight attendant over the weekend as she stood in the aisle and sang for the passengers.

The moment was documented in a video shared on her Instagram page last Friday (November 10), which saw her standing in the centre aisle of the plane and scolded by a Delta Air Lines employee.

Advertisement

“If you’re not able to follow my instructions, you will not be able to take this flight,” the flight attendant is heard saying to the singer, later telling her to sit down and “be quiet”.

She then returns to her seat, before telling other passengers about her two Grammy nominations – Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for the song ‘God Problems’, and Best Gospel Album for ‘The Maverick Way’.

“At the end of the day God is glorified!!!! Tell me, how are you choosing love on purpose?” Storm wrote in the caption of the post. “Blessings to you all from your #FearlessFlightSinger”.

In a follow-up video, the singer also claimed that Delta executives had reached out to her and that she was not breaking any rules — just “spreading joy.”

“I don’t want this man to be reprimanded or lose his job,” she explained, adding that “I simply want us to keep in mind how to treat each other.”

Advertisement

Speaking to USA Today (via Uproxx), a spokesperson for the airline also confirmed that Delta had been in touch with Storm, however, “for the safety of our customers and crew, it’s always important to follow crew instructions.”

Following the artist sharing the videos on her social media pages, the stunt has pulled a mixed response from users, with some claiming that the way she was treated was “unacceptable”, while others criticised her as being “entitled” and “disobeying the rules”.

The day that Storm posted the initial video was the same day that the nominations for the 67th annual Grammy Awards were announced.

For this year’s instalment, SZA is leading the way, earning nine nominations, while other favourites include Boygenius, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.

The ceremony will be held on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.