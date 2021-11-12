NewsMusic News

Watch GOT7’s Mark Tuan in rustic music video for ‘Last Breath’

His solo single 'Last Breath' is out now

By Carmen Chin

Mark Tuan. Credit: Creative Artists Agency

GOT7‘s Mark Tuan has returned with a new brand-new single, ‘Last Breath’.

The song’s accompanying video was dropped at 2pm KST, featuring the singer-rapper taking a cross-country road trip alone in search of himself. Tuan stops at various locations for breathers, including a bar, gas station and a lake, before he wakes up in his own bathtub.

“One last breath in me / I know you wanna take it away / You got your hands around my throat / So I only breathe when I’m alone,” he belts in the chorus.

‘Last Breath’ marks the GOT7 member’s first official solo release, after collaborating with K-R&B singer BIBI for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack in September.

The singer had previously released Chinese-language singles ‘Outta My Head’ and ‘Never Told You’ while promoting with GOT7. Tuan also teamed up with Bangladeshi-American artist Sanjoy on the track ‘One In A Million’ back in February, which had marked his first official release as a soloist.

In April, Tuan signed with American talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA). According to a report by Deadline, the GOT7 member had signed with CAA to “expand his digital presence in the United States”.

Tuan had moved back to his hometown of Los Angeles earlier this year, following his departure from longtime agency JYP Entertainment in January.

In other K-pop news, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has announced a new single album titled ‘Guilty Pleasures’ to be released on November 24, following her first solo mini-album ‘María’ in 2020. Her forthcoming release will be her first since she renewed her contract with RBW Entertainment.

