Watch Gracie Abrams celebrate release of debut album with ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ performance

Gracie Abrams has celebrated the release of debut album ‘Good Riddance’ by performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live – watch her play ‘I Know It Won’t Work’ below.

Abrams’ debut album was released on Friday (February 24) and the same day, she took to the late night TV show to perform the haunting ‘I Know It Won’t Work’.

Speaking about the track to Billboard, Abrams said: “The ease at which a lot of the words came out was the painful part, because a lot of what was said in the song wasn’t said directly to the person [they’re about].

“I do worry about some people thinking a song is about them when it isn’t,” she added. “I don’t know how to navigate my personal life and job being intertwined so seriously yet.”

For the live performance, Abrams was joined by a three-piece band. Check out the black and white video below:

Abrams previously spoke to NME about playing live. “It’s gotten me so outside of my comfort zone,” she explained. “I’m someone that has chosen to be alone a lot when I didn’t need to be and so to have been pushed outside my own bubble is healthy. I have very few friends because I’m not the most social person ever and this has given me more friends than I think anyone has ever had – in every city, I feel like I have a family of people.”

The musician worked with The National‘s Aaron Dessner on ‘Good Riddance’. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Gracie Abrams has always been an artist to wear her feelings on her sleeve. In her music, tiny, heart-breaking details are put front and centre, with specific minutiae shining through her lyrics. It’s the songwriting that really makes Abrams’ music shine [on ‘Good Riddance’].”

“[The album] brilliantly, if subtly, displays a newfound maturity for Abrams.“

In other news, Abrams is due to join Taylor Swift on the US leg of ‘The Eras Tour’ later this year ahead of a UK and Ireland headline run that kicks off in September. You can find tickets here and dates below.

SEPTEMBER

26 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

27 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

28 – Glasgow, SWG3

30 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

OCTOBER

01 – Bristol, O2 Academy

03 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

04 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire