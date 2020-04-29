Watch Green Day’s Billie Joe Amstrong cover ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ with his two sons

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has performed another cover, this time Tommy James And The Shondells’ single ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’.

The frontman teamed up for his take on the track, which was made even more famous by Tiffany Darwish’s cover in 1987, with his his two sons, Joey and Jakob.

They performed the track in quarantine for The Late Late Show with James Corden. You can watch footage below.

The cover is part of Armstrong’s new No Fun Mondays series of quarantine sessions. He previously shared an audio cover of the track last month.

It follows on from earlier covers he’s done including The Avengers’ ‘Corpus Christi’, The Bangles’ ‘Manic Monday’, Johnny Thunder’s ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory’ and Starjets’ song ‘War Stories’.

Last week, Armstrong covered ‘That Thing You Do!’ in tribute to musician Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the song for the 1996 movie of the same name. Schlesinger passed away earlier this month from complications related to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Green Day were recently forced to postpone part of the European leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

“We were all ready to start going on tour, and we had to postpone a bunch of dates,” he told Corden. “Everyone was ready to go on tour and play together again, but it just kind of got sidelined for now.”

The jaunt, which had already seen its opening leg in Asia axed due to coronavirus concerns, was due to hit the UK, Europe and US this summer before heading to Australia and New Zealand in November.

But Armstrong’s band decided to put a number of European dates on hold. No official new dates have been announced but they said they will return in summer 2021.