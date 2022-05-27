Watch Greta Stanley cover Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’ for Like A Version

Greta Stanley is the latest artist to step into the triple j studios for the broadcaster’s Like A Version segment, covering ‘Everlong’ by Foo Fighters.

Stanley takes the rock outfit’s 1997 track and makes it her own, removing the grunge of the original and replacing it with a softer, indie sound. The instrumentals are driven by driving drums and guitars, with spacious keys and Stanley’s impassioned vocals moving it into a more emotional space.

Watch Stanley’s cover below:

“If I take on a song I don’t want to do it the same,” Stanley said in a post-performance interview. “I want to take what I take from that song, with its meaning and the emotion, and display it in the way that I feel it and see it.”

Stanley also performed an original, opting for her 2020 single ‘Soak Into This’. The song is among 11 others that comprise the singer’s latest album ‘Real Love In Real Life’. Watch that performance below:

‘Real Love In Real Life’, Stanley’s second album, arrived last month, featuring cuts such as ‘New Feeling’, ‘Close Call’ and ‘Red Earth Dirt’.

She’ll be touring the new album throughout July and August, with shows slated for Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne and more. Tickets are available here.