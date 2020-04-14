Watch Gretta Ray cover Dua Lipa’s ‘New Rules’

Gretta Ray is keeping herself busy by releasing covers of some of pop’s biggest hits, and now she’s taken on Dua Lipa’s breakout smash ‘New Rules’. Watch it below.

“Pretty cool that we live in a time where we get to witness @dualipa become a superstar in front of our very eyes,” Ray wrote on social media.

Advertisement

“I am in love with everything she does – her new album is perfectly crafted, intimidatingly flawless and a beacon of light and hope amidst this strange unsettling period…”

Lipa released her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ late last month and she has hinted that she might already be at work on album #3.

NME gave ‘Future Nostalgia’ five stars and said, “When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon it’s released. But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important.”

This is the fourth cover in a string of performances Gretta Ray has given in the past few weeks. On April 6, she released a cover of Ariana Grande’s 2019 track ‘needy’. Following that, she covered Taylor Swift’s 2008 hit ‘You Belong With Me’ and, just last week, offered up her rendition of Kylie Minogue’s ‘Love At First Sight’.