Watch Gretta Ray cover Kylie Minogue’s ‘Love At First Sight’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Gretta Ray is keeping herself busy in isolation, releasing a cover of Kylie Minogue‘s 2001 hit ‘Love At First Sight’.

On Saturday evening, Ray posted a video of her cover on social media. She also explained why she chose to cover ‘Love At First Sight’. Watch it below.

“Tonight I am singing Kylie Minogue because the Ultimate Kylie greatest hits record was the first CD that I ever owned,” she wrote.

“I got it for my 7th bday and I remember there was a green disk and a purple disk and the purple disk was the one I listened to a million trillion times over – this song was on it.”

This is Ray’s third cover in recent times, following her renditions of Ariana Grande’s 2019 song ‘Needy‘ and Taylor Swift’s 2008 track ‘You Belong With Me’.

Of the latter, Ray wrote “sometimes I think maybe I shouldn’t put so many words in my songs, but then I remember Taylor Swift raised me this way and I will do as she does because mother knows best.”

Ray was set to support #1 Dads on their upcoming national tour. The tour has since been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, with replacement dates still yet to be announced.