Watch Griff and Bastille link up to cover Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’

Griff has linked up with Bastille frontman and founder Dan Smith to cover Glass Animals‘ ‘Heat Waves’ for her YouTube series Against The Clock.

Each instalment sees the singer create, reproduce and reinvent a new song in an hour, often joined by other musical guests. In this episode, she and Smith tackle the Glass Animals single from their latest LP ‘Dreamland’, each bringing a different flavour to the song.

“We like doing covers,” Smith told Griff during their session. “But we don’t usually give ourselves one hour to make it really stressful.”

Watch their rendition below:

Griff recently performed a rendition of The Weeknd‘s ‘Save Your Tears’ during an appearance on BBC 1’s Live Lounge, as well as her singles ‘Black Hole’ and ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’.

The latter serves as the title track from her debut mixtape, which arrived in June this year. NME gave the release five stars in a review, describing it as “an anomaly in the pop sphere”.

“A glittering collection of effervescent pop songs, it sees her couple radio-ready hooks with Griff’s direct lyricism: from killer singles (the other wordly ‘Blackhole’) to introspective slowburners (‘Earl Grey’), Griff has created her own world of pop supremacy, one in which she creates the rules and calls the shots,” NME said.

Earlier this year, Bastille dropped their film ReOrchestrated, which chronicled their journey to reprise several of their songs across multiple albums with a 50-piece orchestra and choir.

Speaking of the documentary at the time of its release, Smith told NME how it had helped them reflect on their path as a band.

“One thing that was overwhelming in watching the film back was how many moments felt huge and, by themselves, would have been massively significant but maybe got lost because there were just so many of them happening all the time,” he said.

“Part of being lucky enough to make stuff is thinking about the next thing all the time.”