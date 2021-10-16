Watch Griff cover Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Kyoto’ for YouTube challenge

Griff has shared a cover of Phoebe Bridgers‘ ‘Kyoto’ as part of her Against The Clock challenge on YouTube – watch the version below.

The long-running series sees Griff teaming up with another artist and producer to cover a popular track with a one-hour time limit.

So far in the series, she has covered a host of songs including Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ with Bastille’s Dan Smith, and for the ‘Kyoto’ cover, she was joined by London-based singer, songwriter and producer Conor Albert.

For the cover, the pair turned the indie rock song into a woozy, electronic banger – listen to the new cover of ‘Kyoto’ below.

As well as in her Against The Clock series, Griff has also shared a number of other cover versions in recent months.

Back in September, she turned the sun-kissed title track from Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ into an electro-pop banger for Spotify Singles, while also sharing a cover of ABBA’s classic track ‘Take A Chance On Me’ as part of Swedish station Sveriges Radio’s ‘P3 Session’.

Griff’s debut mixtape, ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’, arrived in June, and was given a five-star review by NME.

Last week (October 8), the singer played one of her first headline shows ever at the Lafayette venue in London for War Child UK.

Reviewing the gig, NME wrote: “Tonight, Griff demonstrates that she isn’t just a whizz at writing the tunes, though – she’s also a formidable performer. Backed by a band of two, she dances across the stage, her trademark bubble ponytail floating behind her as she breezily charms the crowd. This live show is a slick operation.”