Watch Griff mash up ‘Heart Of Gold’ and Lorde’s ‘Royals’ at London show

Griff has shared a video of her mashing up her song ‘Heart Of Gold’ with Lorde‘s 2013 hit ‘Royals’ – watch the performance below.
The footage comes from the singer’s recent headline show at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire in late October.
To open the set, Griff played ‘Heart Of Gold’, from her recent debut mixtape ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’, before playing the first verse and chorus of ‘Royals’ and then returning to finish her own song.
Watch pro-shot footage of the performance, shared online this week, below:
The ‘Royals’ cover isn’t the first time Griff has covered Lorde in 2021. Back in September, she covered the singer’s 2021 single ‘Solar Power’, turning the track into an electro-pop banger for Spotify Singles, where she also presented an alternate version of her recent single ‘One Night’.
“The recording process for Spotify Singles started with just me in my music room,” Griff explained in a statement. “I reproduced the Lorde song, changed up the chords, did new drums, just had fun playing around with it. We went in for a rehearsal day to make One Night and Solar Power come to life before heading to Rak Studios to record it.
“It felt great to do a new version of my single ‘One Night’ and I chose to cover Lorde because she is such an inspiration – I’m just a day one fan. I’ve been waiting for her to come back for a long time so as soon as I heard ‘Solar Power’, and I loved it so much, I knew I wanted to cover it.”
Griff is set to head out on a US, UK and European headline tour in 2022, featuring a huge London show at Brixton Academy.
See the dates below:
JANUARY 2022
25 – Songbyrd, Washington, DC
26 – The Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY
28 – The Sinclair, Boston, MA
29 – The Foundry at The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA
30 – Velvet Underground, Toronto, ON
FEBRUARY 2022
01 – Schubas, Chicago, IL
04 – Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA
06 – The Roxy Theatre, Los Angeles, CA
MARCH 2022
03 – Hotel Cecil, Copenhagen
05 – Bahnhof Pauli, Hamburg
07- Parkteateret, Oslo
08 – Nalen Klubb, Stockholm
11 – Berlin, Lido
13 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam
14 – Luxor, Cologne
15 – Botanique Orangerie, Brussels
17 – La Gaite Lyrique, Paris
19 – Chalk, Brighton
21 – O2 Academy, Bristol
22 – O2 Ritz, Manchester
24 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
26 – Stylus, Leeds
28 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow
29 – The Academy, Dublin