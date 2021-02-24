News Music News

Watch Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose make animated cameo in new ‘Scooby Doo’ episode

And it turns out he's already firm friends with Shaggy and Scooby

By Nick Reilly
Axl Rose in Scooby Doo & Guess Who (Picture: YouTube)

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has made an animated cameo in the latest episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?.

The surprise appearance from the rock icon comes during a new episode which sees Fred, Scooby, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy taking a trip down Route 66. However, the trip soon takes a turn for the worst when a group of villains steal the Mystery Machine.

After finding themselves stranded in the desert, the gang enters a diner to use the Wi-Fi and spot Rose chilling outside the restaurant on his motorbike.

The GnR frontman is hailed as a “singer, songwriter, musician and total rock God”, before it transpires that he’s already firm friends with Shaggy and Scooby.

As Consequence of Sound reports, Rose then takes a pivotal role in solving the mystery of the villainous mudmen who are plaguing the group.

Rose’s latest foray into the cartoon world comes after he previously appeared in a 2018 episode of Looney Tunes, where he asked Bugs Bunny for directions to a gig he was due to perform with his fictional band, Steel Underpants.

Slash recently revealed that he’s expecting new GnR music to emerge at some point this year.

“Duff [McKagan] and I did some jamming and we also worked on the Guns record, and I’ve had a couple of ancillary recordings and jams on top of that, so there’s been a lot of stuff going on. I’m really not good at slowing down and just sitting around,” he said.

He added: “I would like to think that we’d have some new stuff out next year. It’s hard to say, but I would like to think we’ll have stuff out next year.”

