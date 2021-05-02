Watch GWAR’s new video for acoustic version of ‘Fuck This Place’

GWAR have shared a video for their stripped-back version of ‘Fuck This Place’ – watch it below.

Taken from the band’s upcoming unplugged EP, ‘The Disc With No Name’, the track – which hears the band express their contempt for the human race – originally appeared on the GWAR’s most recent studio album, ‘The Blood Of Gods’.

“Today, your Lords and Masters are as thrilled as David Crosby scoring an eight-ball to unveil a new epic video for the acoustic version of ‘Fuck This Place’,” the band said in a press release.

You can watch the new video below:

‘The Disc With No Name’ EP is set to arrive on May 28 via select independent record stores or digitally via Amazon.

Speaking on the EP, singer Blóthar The Berserker admitted he wasn’t sure what he was getting into. “This isn’t what I thought they meant by ‘unplugged’,” he said. “I haven’t been able to muster a turd for years.”

For guitarist Pustules Maximus, his reason for getting behind the acoustic effort was more to do with forgetting to pay some bills. “I forgot to pay my electric bill so we were forced to rehearse acoustically and this is the result,” he said.

Last year, GWAR lent their support to a campaign wanting to replace a statue of Robert E. Lee, commander of the Confederate States of America’s forces during the American Civil War, with one of their late frontman Oderus Ungerus.

Elsewhere, an A-level student recently picked up his results while wearing a homemade GWAR costume.

Lani Hernandez-David, 18, decided to make an entrance in August when he turned up to his London school dressed as the US heavy metal band’s late frontman Oderus Urungus (Dave Brockie) to see how he fared.

Hernandez-David’s impressive design comprised the full body suit and monstrous head gear worn by Brockie as part of the GWAR’s sci-fi fantasy outfits.