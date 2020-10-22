Watch Gwen Stefani turn ’90s No Doubt hits into country classics

Gwen Stefani has turned No Doubt‘s ‘Don’t Speak’ and ‘Spiderwebs’ into country songs for a sketch on US TV – watch below.

Appearing on a recent edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer participated in a skit dubbed ‘Gwen Stefani’s Gone Country’ in which she put a Dolly Parton-esque spin on the ‘Tragic Kingdom’ singles.

Stefani also gave her 2005 solo hit ‘Hollaback Girl’ the country treatment, performing in front of various western-inspired backdrops. At the end of the clip, Fallon’s character Buck Pinto holds up a faux album cover. “Get your copy of ‘Gwen Stefani’s Gone Country’ today,” he says.

Elsewhere in the spoof ad he tells viewers: “If you’re like me, you love the sweet sounds of down-home country music, but if you’re also like me, you love the rockin’ music of multitalented superstar Gwen Stefani. Problem is, you got to choose one or the other.”

In the comments section, one fan asked: “Is it weird I’d actually buy that album?” Another wrote: “Oddly entertaining… They are actually good country songs!”

Gwen Stefani was due to perform at London’s BST Hyde Park 2020 this summer, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this year, the singer contributed to Dua Lipa’s ‘Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album’ alongside the likes of Missy Elliott, Madonna and The Blessed Madonna. Stefani featured on the Mark Ronson remix of ‘Physical’, the second single from ‘Future Nostalgia’.