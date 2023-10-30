Watch H.E.R. join Foo Fighters to perform ‘The Glass’ on ‘SNL’

Foo Fighters were joined by H.E.R. on vocals and guitar for a special performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The rock band appeared as the musical guest on the show this Saturday (October 28), where they performed ‘The Glass’ with the R&B singer, along with a solo performance of ‘Rescued’, both from their 11th album ‘But Here We Are‘.

The group were introduced to the stage by Christopher Walken, marking his return to SNL after 15 years and the band’s ninth appearance as musical guests.

Watch the performances below.

The actor’s appearance also marked a reunion with the band, after Foos frontman Dave Grohl revealed that he can do an impression of the Hollywood actor following the last time he introduced them to the show.

During an interview with Radio X in 2017, Grohl shared an anecdote about the time Walken was introducing the band on SNL and pronounced ‘Foo Fighters’ with his signature emphasis on ‘FIGHTers’.

Approaching the band before the gig, Walken apparently asked, “the accent – is it on ‘Foo’, or ‘Fighters’?” Grohl decided to trick him by saying the emphasis was on the latter.

A promo shot for Foo Fighters’ SNL appearance showed the band dressed up as characters from The Wizard Of Oz, including Grohl as Dorothy, for Halloween weekend.

During the show, Saturday Night Live also paid tribute to Friends star Matthew Perry after the actor died this weekend, aged 54.

Timothée Chalamet has been unveiled as the latest host of SNL in November, and will be joined by music trio boygenius as the episode’s musical guests.

In other news from Grohl, the artist recently joined Norah Jones to play some Foo Fighters rarities on her podcast.

The frontman has previously collaborated with the jazz singer on the song ‘Virginia Moon’, which appeared 2005 album ‘In Your Honour‘.