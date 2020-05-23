Haim gave their new single ‘Don’t Wanna’ its live debut last night (May 22), performing on The Late Late Show with James Corden from their respective homes.

The track, which is the latest preview of the trio’s upcoming third album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’, came out earlier this week.

After talking to Corden about their quarantine habits and experiences, the trio played a stripped down version of ‘Don’t Wanna’, which was the first time the track had been played live. The performance included a homemade laser light show at the track’s conclusion.

The release of ‘Don’t Wanna’ follows a host of recent previews of Haim’s upcoming third album. Over the last year they’ve shared ‘I Know Alone’, ‘Summer Girl’, ‘Hallelujah’, ‘Now I’m In It’ and ‘The Steps’.

‘Women In Music Pt. III’ was initially set to come out back in April but was pushed back to some point “later this summer” by the band due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The band took a U-turn late last month, though, confirming that the record would instead arrive in June.

“The original plan was to release [‘Women in Music Pt. III’] later on this summer well fuck that we are gonna release it on june 26th, just in time for summer we can’t wait,” the band explained.

While in quarantine, Haim have also launched a series of weekly online dance classes for fans on Zoom.

Read the NME cover feature about the band’s upcoming third album here.