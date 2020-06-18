Watch Haim perform a socially-distanced Tiny Desk Concert

Haim have performed three tracks off their forthcoming album, ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ as part of their new Tiny Desk Concert.

Shared by NPR yesterday (June 17), Haim performed ‘The Steps’, ‘I Know Alone’ and ‘Summer Girl’. NPR has been recording Tiny Desk Concerts from the artists’ homes, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Watch the Tiny Desk Concert below:

Advertisement

Haim’s latest record will be released June 26 through Polydor. Ahead of its release, NME gave ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ a five-star review, saying the “experimental and emotionally charged album is their best yet”.

“By breaking from what the world might expect from them and letting themselves do whatever the hell they want, they have produced a record that’s experimental, soothing and vulnerable; it’s a thing of great beauty.”

Speaking to NME back in November, the band explained how they were writing and releasing music as it comes to them, rather than waiting until they have a full album.

“We still are an album band. Obviously, like, we’ll always be an album band. I love putting on albums. I love holding a vinyl that has a complete story to it and there will be an album, obviously, but for right now we’re just having fun,” Alana Haim said.