Watch Halsey cover Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ at Governors Ball 2022

Halsey performed a cover of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ at the Governors Ball over the weekend.

The 1985 single has been witnessing a resurgence after it featured as a prominent part of the storyline in Stranger Things 4.

The track landed at Number Two on the official UK Singles Chart over the weekend and is now challenging for Number One, according to the midweek charts. ‘Running Up That Hill’ previously peaked at Number Three, and gave Bush her highest chart position since ‘Wuthering Heights’ went to Number One in 1978.

In response to one fan video of the cover, which you can view below, Halsey tweeted: “Truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this.”

truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this 🥺 https://t.co/JqErzFiKyH — h (@halsey) June 12, 2022

Halsey also took the opportunity to perform her new single ‘So Good’ live for the first time.

The release of the song was a rocky one for the singer, who posted a video on TikTok in May telling their followers that their label wouldn’t let them drop it until they could “fake a viral moment” on the app.

The video, which Halsey later called a “TikTok tantrum”, garnered over a million likes, and in the aftermath, Capitol Records tweeted on May 31 that they “love” and “support” Halsey, saying they would commit to releasing ‘So Good’ on June 9.

‘So Good’ is the first release from Halsey since January, when they dropped an extended version of ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, from their 2021 album produced with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

In February, Halsey received the Innovation Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.