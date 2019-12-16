Watch Halsey perform ‘Without Me’ in tribute to Juice WRLD

Halsey dedicated her performance of ‘Without Me’ to late rapper Juice WRLD at a recent show in Brooklyn – watch footage below.

The Chicago rapper died earlier this month following a “medical emergency” at a Chicago airport.

Halsey and Juice WRLD collaborated on a remix of the singer’s ‘Without Me’ track last year, and she dedicated a version of the song to the late rapper at a show at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, New York.

“The remix of this song is the better version of this song,” Halsey said. “And I think everybody knows that deep down inside. But I really want to play it tonight for him.”

.@halsey dedicated her performance of without me to juice wrld and called his remix of the song the best version ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fx5TgEadQ0 — edrick // stream the sun will come up (@NesbianOfNY) December 11, 2019

Since Juice WRLD’s death, police have confirmed that both drugs and guns were found on the rapper’s private plane, and that he was given the opioid antidote Narcan shortly before he died.

Musicians including Nicki Minaj have spoken out to pay tribute to Juice WRLD this week, while thousands of fans gathered to pay tribute to the rapper in his hometown of Chicago.

The rapper’s family have also broken their silence on his death, and confirmed that the 21-year-old was battling an addiction to prescription drugs.

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short,” they said.

“As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency. Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.”