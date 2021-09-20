Watch Halsey’s blood-splattered live video for ‘I am not a woman, I’m a god’

Halsey has shared a new blood-splattered live performance of recent single ‘I am not a woman, I’m a god’ – watch it below.

The track appears on the singer’s recent album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, written and recorded with Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

For the new live video, Halsey performs directly in front of the camera, staring down the viewer while strobe lights go off in the background.

From around the halfway mark, the star then gets repeatedly splattered with blood from off camera, ending the performance completely covered.

Watch the new live video for ‘I am not a woman, I’m a god’ below:

Halsey’s new album, which was previewed with no pre-release singles, dropped late last month. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “The music is fierce and fascinating. Produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ has cinematic moments that recall the duo’s gritty film scores, but isn’t simply ‘Halsey does industrial rock’. Frankly, it’s more complex and unexpected than that.”

Since the album’s release, Halsey has already hinted at more upcoming music related to the new record. Taking to Twitter this week, Halsey shared fledgling plans to release a series of vibe-specific vinyl made up of released material and previously unheard demos.

“One day I wanna press vinyls that are songs from my catalogue based on mood and vibe no matter what LP they were a part of,” they said before giving a handful of examples.