Watch Hamilton Leithauser and his children play NPR Tiny Desk gig for Father’s Day

Hamilton Leithauser has performed a special new edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

Held today (June 21) to mark Father’s Day, the gig sees the former frontman of The Walkmen playing outside a barn at his home, with help from his children on backing vocals.

The five-song performance saw Leithauser share songs from his most recent solo album ‘The Loves Of Your Life’, which came out back in April.

Watch the full gig below.

NPR have been hosting a series of ‘At Home’ versions of the lauded Tiny Desk Concert during lockdown. Most recently, Haim performed a socially-distanced gig for the series, playing tracks from their imminent third album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

Back in April, Hamilton Leithauser shared a new cover of Lana Del Rey’s ‘The Greatest’, changing the lyrics to reference the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The culture is lit and I had a ball/ If this is it, I’m signing off/ I miss doing nothing most of all/ I guess this virus is gonna get us all,” Leithauser sings.

Speaking about new album ‘The Loves of Your Life’, Leithauser said: “I wrote these songs about individual people. I wrote stories and I wrote music; and then I matched them up. Not one story was originally intended for the music it ended up marrying. These are people I know, and strangers I’ve come across in the last few years.”

The singer’s former bandmate in The Walkmen, Matt Barrick, has recently started new supergroup, Muzz, with Interpol frontman Paul Banks.

Reviewing the new band’s debut album, NME wrote: “With waltzing psychedelia and a sense of widescreen adventure, this a surprising album from that unlikeliest of things: a great indie super-group.”