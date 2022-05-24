Watch Harry Styles cover Wet Leg’s ‘Wet Dream’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge

Harry Styles has covered Wet Leg‘s ‘Wet Dream’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The pop star was in the BBC studio earlier today (May 23) to play four songs ahead of his intimate ‘One Night Only’ show tonight at London’s Brixton Academy.

Styles, who released his third album ‘Harry’s House’ on Friday (May 20), played his rendition of the Isle of Wight duo’s single taken from their 2022 self-titled debut album.

Advertisement

Watch a snippet of the performance below:

✨ it's enough to make a girl blush ✨@harry_styles covering 'wet dream' by @wetlegband is just… wow pic.twitter.com/1AoCrNNSer — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 24, 2022

Meanwhile, ‘Harry’s House’ is on track to become the UK’s Number One album this week. It’s already the fastest-selling album of 2022 so far.

As of yesterday (May 23) the album had racked up 61,000 chart sales – a number that surpasses his previous studio albums. ‘Harry Styles’ had 57,000 chart sales during its first week of release in 2017, while ‘Fine Line’ managed 49,000.

His self-titled debut has also risen to Number 28 in the midweek charts, suggesting that it’s on course for a return to the Top 40.

In other news, Styles has become the latest star to read a story for CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories – watch the musician read In Every House On Every Street below.

Advertisement

Styles follows Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Tom Hardy and Ed Sheeran in appearing on the children’s TV series.

The ‘Harry’s House’ singer and actor read Jess Hitchman’s story In Every House On Every Street (featuring illustrations by Lili la Baleine) for his spot on Bedtime Stories, which aired on CBeebies yesterday (May 23).