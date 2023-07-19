Watch Harry Styles play ‘Wet Dream’ with Wet Leg

Harry Styles invited Wet Leg onstage for a rendition of their track ‘Wet Dream’ at a recent show. Check out footage of the moment below.

The pop icon and former One Direction singer was performing during his latest show in Portugal last night (July 18) when the collaboration took place.

Kicking off his 21-song set with performances of ‘Daydreaming’, ‘Golden’, ‘Adore You’ and ‘Keep Driving’, Styles then went on to introduce both Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers onto the stage, before breaking into a cover of their 2022 hit ‘Wet Dream’.

The Isle Of Wight band are currently acting as support for Styles during the current leg of his ‘Love On Tour’ dates.

“It has been the most wonderful, wonderful tour, getting to watch them play every night,” he said to the audience, introducing the members. “They’re one of my favourite bands. Can you please welcome to the stage Hester and Rhian from Wet Leg!”

After playing the cover of ‘Wet Dream’, the duo then proceeded to join the headliner for a performance of ‘Daylight’ – a track taken from the latter’s latest album ‘Harry’s House’.

Sharing clips of the moment online, Wet Leg took to Instagram with the caption: “A wet dream come true”. Fans also shared their excitement at the collaboration with one writing: “This was insane. You created history together,” while another declared the moment to be “A wet dream we all waited for”. Check out footage of the moment and the full setlist below.

Harry Styles’ setlist was:

1. ‘Daydreaming’

2. ‘Golden’

3. ‘Adore You’

4. ‘Keep Driving’

5. ‘Wet Dream’ (Wet Leg cover with Wet Leg)

6. ‘Daylight’ (with Wet Leg)

7. ‘She’

8. ‘Matilda’

9. ‘Satellite’

10. ‘Late Night Talking’

11. ‘Cinema’

12. ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’

13. ‘Treat People With Kindness’

14. ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ (One Direction song)

15. ‘Grapejuice’

16. ‘Watermelon Sugar’

17. ‘Fine Line’

18. ‘Sign of the Times’

19. ‘Medicine’

20. ‘As It Was’

21. ‘Kiwi‘

This isn’t the first time that Styles has shared his fondness for Wet Leg, nor the first time that he has covered their 2022 track.

Back in May last year, the pop star recorded a live version of the song in May as part of a special Live Lounge session on BBC Radio 1. The cover also came after the duo were announced as the support act for Styles’ 2023 Australian/New Zealand tour.

Teasdale and Chambers went on to describe the experience as “really cool”, and shared their disbelief when they saw the cover pop up online.

“We were just on our phones, doing a good scroll sesh, and then gradually, one by one, we were like, ‘Oh my God, have you seen this? Oh my God, this appeared on the internet, and it’s Harry Styles covering ‘Wet Dream’,” Teasdale remembered. “I really wish that we could hear his rendition of all of our songs. It was really all glossy and beautiful. Yeah, it was really fun.”

Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ continues, with the next show set to take place at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Find any remaining tickets here.