GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Watch Harry Styles throw a beach party in video for ‘Watermelon Sugar’

"This video is dedicated to touching"

By Will Lavin
Harry Styles
Harry Styles in the video for 'Watermelon Sugar'. CREDIT: YouTube/Harry Styles

Harry Styles has shared the video for his latest single ‘Watermelon Sugar’ – watch it below.

The song, produced by Thomas Hull and Tyler Johnson, featured on the former One Direction singer’s 2019 album ‘Fine Line’.

In a four-star review, NME’s Hannah Mylrea called Styles’ second album “a total joy,” adding that it’s an “elegant combination of the ex-boybander’s influences, slick modern pop and his own roguish charm.”

Advertisement

On ‘Watermelon Sugar’, Styles compares his love interest to a night in June, singing: “Strawberries/ On a summer evening/ Baby, you’re the end of June/ I want your belly/ And that summer feeling/ Getting washed away in you/ Breathe me in/ Breathe me out/ I don’t know if I could ever go without.

In the song’s video Styles throws a beach party with a group of women, who can all be seen eating watermelon throughout. He dedicates the Bradley & Pablo-directed visual to “touching.” Watch it below.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles has become the latest artist to postpone their tour as the coronavirus pandemic continues across the globe.

The ‘Fine Line’ singer was set to begin his European tour in Birmingham next month, before following it with dates in Sheffield, Dublin, London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Advertisement

But he has now announced that the European leg of the tour will be pushed back to February and March 2021, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

  • In This Article:
  • Pop
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.