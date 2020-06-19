GAMING  

Watch Hauskey cover The Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’ for triple j’s Like A Version

He also performed his debut single 'Slow'

By Jackson Langford
hauskey 2020 like a version
Credit: YouTube/Triple J

Sydney based artist Hauskey is the latest to take on triple j’s Like A Version, with a cover of The Killers’ hit ‘Mr. Brightside’. Watch it below.

In addition to the cover, Hauskey also delivered a performance of his debut single ‘Slow’ which was released earlier this year.

‘Slow’ was first uploaded to triple j Unearthed back in February, hitting DSPs shortly after. Following that, Hauskey – real name Andy Hopkins – uploaded a second track, titled ‘Life’s One Hell Of A Drug’, to Unearthed at the end of last month.

‘Life’s One Hell Of A Drug’ served as Hauskey’s entry into triple j’s #DIYSupergroup competition that gave upcoming acts the chance to use samples from a slew of established Aussie artists, like Flume, Tame Impala and Amy Shark, to create their own track.

Hauskey’s entry used samples of both G Flip and Middle Kids, though the competition was taken out by ROYBOY and their track ‘switchUP’.

Hauskey’s Like A Version appearance marks the third performed since the segment returned from its hiatus on June 5 with Chillinit. The segment didn’t air for 11 weeks – the first hiatus the program has taken in 16 years – to accommodate social distancing recommendations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

