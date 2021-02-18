Watch Hayley Mary cover Lana Del Rey’s ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’

Hayley Mary took to the triple j studios this morning to cover Lana Del Rey‘s recent single ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ for the radio station’s Like A Version segment.

Del Rey released ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ last month, as the title track of her forthcoming record.

Mary, dressed in a gold jacket-suit, and her band turn the slow burn of the original into a rollicking rock number from the beginning, fit with a guitar solo.

It marks Mary’s first solo Like A Version, though she has appeared twice before with her band The Jezabels covering Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ and Sticky Fingers’ ‘If You Go’.

Watch the cover below.

In a post-performance interview, Mary said she chose ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ because of her love for the lyrics.

“I think Lana Del Rey is one of the better songwriters of our time,” she said. “I love pop music that is aesthetically pleasing, but if you wanna dig deeper and find meaning you can. I guess because Lana uses the past as a lens to look at the present, she has a wealth of beautiful language and melody to draw on; making it sound timeless while also topical.”

As is typical of the segment, Mary also played her own latest single, ‘Would You Throw A Diamond?’. Watch that performance below.

‘Would You Throw a Diamond?’ follows on from Mary’s previous solo single, 2020’s ‘The Chain’. Last year also saw The Jezabels frontwoman release her debut solo EP, ‘The Piss, The Perfume’.

Last year, Mary spoke to NME while working on her debut solo album, giving an insight into the record’s songwriting and recording process.

“I’m trying to make a record where I could be on stage with just tracks and a guitar… the opposite to the purist rock ’n’ roll thing – which I don’t think I would’ve ever thought about before coronavirus,” Mary said.

“I’m letting go of rules and standards on what I thought rock ’n’ roll could be. How can I make a rock record with swagger and still be able to perform it on my own, and it’s still full and cool and can translate across a phone speaker?”