Watch Hayley Mary perform ‘The Chain’ on ‘The Sound’

Hayley Mary has given the debut performance of her latest single ‘The Chain‘ on last night’s episode of ABC’s The Sound.

The Jezabels frontwoman performed the song with a full band in an energetic show recorded at Anita’s Theatre in the NSW south coast suburb of Thirroul.

Watch Mary’s performance of the ‘The Chain’ below:

Upon the song’s release at the beginning of the month, Mary said in a press statement, “I picked up the guitar and wrote what felt like, at the time, the saddest song I’d ever written. Sonically and melodically, however, it’s one of my most uplifting.

“It was a feeling I’d had before akin to depression that there is some kind of invisible magic chain holding me to the earth and keeping me from moving forward or climbing higher, which if I pull too hard on or try to escape from, seems to have devastating consequences behind or beneath me.”

“But this time it was an odd sort of happy-sad because for the first time I felt like the chain not only held me down, it connected me to everything and everyone else,” she continued.

To celebrate the song’s release, Mary played a string of COVID-safe shows throughout New South Wales, with a new show in Melbourne set for next month.

Other performers on last night’s (November 29) episode of The Sound included Ziggy Ramo, Alison Wonderland and Something For Kate, who performed their new single ‘Before I Come Back To My Senses‘.