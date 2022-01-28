Watch Hermitude’s crisp music video for new single ‘Promises’, featuring Andie

Hermitude have linked up with Andie for their first single of the year, an energetic cut titled ‘Promises’.

The uplifting track draws influence from ’90s rave breaks, pulsing with lush synths and vocal textures. It has a direct linkage to the duo’s roots in the Blue Mountains, with the pair having recorded parts of the song in their local Blackheath Community Hall.

The accompanying music video was also filmed in the Blue Mountains area, directed by Nick Sullivan. In it, we follow a man taking flowers to his lover, encountering surreal situations along the way. Watch it below:

Advertisement

The track arrives with the news that the electronic duo have a new album on the way, ‘Mirror Mountain’, which is set for release on May 6 via Elefant Traks.

“We wrote this last year in Gusto’s house, so it has a really personal feel to us,” the pair said of the record in a press statement, calling it their “love letter to our hometown”.

The eight-track release will also feature 2021’s ‘St. Claire’, and mark their first LP since 2019’s ‘Pollyanarchy’. Find the full tracklist below.

Hermitude’s ‘Mirror Mountain’ tracklisting is:

Advertisement

1. ‘St Claire’

2. ‘Lift Me Up’

3. ‘Promises feat. Andie’

4. ‘When You Feel Like This’ feat. The Jungle Giants

5. ‘Golden Hour’

6. ‘Flush With Love’

7. ‘Tides of Time’

8. ‘Sixth Sense’