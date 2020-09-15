Watch Hexdebt’s cinematic new video for ‘Gemini’

Melbourne post-punk outfit Hexdebt have released a cinematic new music video for their single ‘Gemini’, originally released back in 2019. The clip first premiered on rage last week, with the band holding a virtual viewing party last night (September 14).

The video’s script was written by Hexdebt guitarist/vocalist Agnes Whalan alongside Louis Oliver Roach, who also directed the clip, and stars the band themselves.

Conjuring up retro horror movie imagery, the surreal, Lynch-esque clip sees the four-piece navigating an eerie hedge maze, guided by a red leather glove, and centres around an ominous red telephone motif. It pairs particularly well with the band’s brand of brooding yet urgent, rhythmic post-punk. Watch for yourself below:

“A year ago we released our debut album ‘Rule of Four’. Sometime later, we began the perilous task of making a film clip,” commented the band when announcing the video’s virtual premiere. “What eventuated was something beyond what we could have imagined.”

‘Gemini’ is taken from Hexdebt’s debut album ‘Rule of Four’, which arrived last year via Melbourne label Poison City. The 10-track LP was recorded in Carlton and Reservoir in 2018 by Alicia Saye of cult acts Infinite Void and Deep Heat, with sound engineer Bonnie Knight co-mixing singles ‘Loops’ and ‘Covenant’.