Watch Hiatus Kaiyote and Emma Donovan cover Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’

Hiatus Kaiyote and Emma Donovan and The Putbacks teamed up over the weekend for a powerful rendition of Dolly Parton‘s ‘Jolene’.

Appearing on ABC’s music show The Set on Saturday night (May 8), the two groups joined forces to put their own spin on Parton’s country classic.

It’s built around the song’s signature guitar hook, with additional percussion stemming from two drum kits and a set of bongos. Hiatus Kaiyote’s Nai Palm and Donovan’s striking voices add intensity to the song, giving it a stronger sound than Parton’s original.

Check it out below.

In addition to the cover, they also joined forces to sing Donovan’s ‘Muurrbay Tree’. Donovan invited Nai Palm to perform the song with her, which is partially written in her grandfather’s Gumbaynggirr language.

Speaking to hosts Linda Marigliano and Dylan Alcott about the importance of singing in language, Donovan said “Some of the Aboriginal languages from up around my way, northern New South Wales, haven’t been spoken for years”.

“It’s important for me to continue just writing in my language, but also to have a beautiful sister like Nai come and join me and sing in my grandfather’s language.”

Emma Donovan and The Putbacks also played ‘Don’t Give Up On Me’ and ‘Pink Skirt’, while Hiatus Kaiyote performed their recent single ‘Get Sun’, marking the first time they’ve performed it on television.

Hiatus Kaiyote released their latest track ‘Red Room’ last month, set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘Mood Valiant’.

The single garnered international attention, with Doja Cat and Loyle Carner both showing it some love on social media.