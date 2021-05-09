Watch Hiatus Kaiyote perform ‘Get Sun’ on television for the first time

Hiatus Kaiyote have taken to ABC’s The Set to give their recent single ‘Get Sun’, featuring Brazilian composer Arther Verocai, its television debut.

It’s also the first time the band have performed the song since its release back in March, their first single released since signing to Flying Lotus‘ record label, Brainfeeder.

‘Get Sun’ is the lead single to Hiatus Kaiyote’s forthcoming album ‘Mood Valiant’, due out June 25, marking their first full-length release in six years.

Hiatus Kaiyote also gave fans an exclusive preview at two unreleased tracks set to appear on ‘Mood Valiant’, performing ‘Sip Into Something Soft’ and ‘Chivalry Is Not Dead’.

While the performance marked the first time the band had performed ‘Sip Into Something Soft’ to an audience, they have reportedly been playing ‘Chivalry Is Not Dead’ at various shows from as early as 2016.

Finally, the band teamed up with fellow musical guest Emma Donovan and The Putbacks to deliver a stirring rendition of Dolly Parton‘s classic ‘Jolene’.

While the band haven’t released ‘Sip Into Something Soft’ nor ‘Chivalry Is Not Dead’ yet, they followed up ‘Get Sun’ with ‘Red Room’, released late last month.

In a press statement, the band revealed that ‘Red Room’ was the fastest song they had ever recorded from conception to completion.

Following the release of ‘Mood Valiant’, the band will be undertaking an extensive tour of Australia, kicking off in July and lasting until October.