Watch Ho99o9’s animated video for new single ‘Pigs Want Me Dead’

Ho99o9 have dropped an animated video for their new single ‘Pigs Want Me Dead’ in the wake of George Floyd’s death and Black Lives Matter protests.

The clip, which was created by producer, director of photography and editor Tyler Bradberry, sees two black protagonists in a shoot out with an army of police in the style of a video game.

In a press release, the track is described as “a stark reaction to the horrors and everyday effects of police brutality against the black community.”

The track follows their recent team-up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for virtual music festival Black Power Live.

George Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 when white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, with footage of the incident being viewed by millions of people across the globe.

Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Three of his colleagues, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung, are all facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

His death sparked protests around the world.

Several musicians have spoken out on the matter including Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike who made an acclaimed speech about the wave of protests that have spread across the US in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Adele also added her voice to the artists calling for justice for Floyd.

“George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t,” the singer wrote on Instagram Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum.”