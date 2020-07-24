Watch Hockey Dad take on Stones Roses’ ‘She Bangs The Drums’

Hockey Dad have put their own spin on the Stone Roses classic ‘She Bangs The Drums’ as part of an appearance on the Manchester: Covered show.

The UK show sees contemporary artists rework their favourite songs by Manchester artists, contributing to the list compiled by the daily XS Manchester Evening show with host Jim Salveson.

Listen to Hockey Dad’s take on Stone Roses’ ‘She Bangs The Drums’ below:

Advertisement

Yesterday, (July 23) Hockey Dad released a unique “cereal box” merch pack, saying the boxes will be personally delivered to 50 fans. The treat has been prepared to coincide with the release of the band’s third studio album ‘Brain Candy’, due out July 31.

The album will feature singles ‘Good Eye’, ‘I Missed Out’, ‘Itch’ and ‘In This State’.

The band recently rescheduled tour dates in support of the album to April 2021, after postponing them from June in compliance with coronavirus-imposed venue restrictions.

In lieu of a live tour upon the album’s release, Hockey Dad will perform two hometown drive-in shows on July 31 and August 1.

Advertisement

“The drive-in aspect will make it such a new experience for everybody,” the band commented in a press statement.

“The fact we can bring back live music in this way is so cool. It’s a mixture of old school entertainment crossed with a weird futuristic apocalypse vibe.”