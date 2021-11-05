Watch Holly Humberstone strip down ‘Scarlett’ with Ruel

Holly Humberstone and Ruel have united to deliver a stripped-back, “emotional grim reaper” version of Humberstone’s recent single ‘Scarlett’.

Filmed at the Roxy in Los Angeles (presumably before Humberstone took the stage at the venue for a headline show on October 7), the new rendition eschews the soaring synth-pop of the original.

Instead, Humberstone plays a subdued electric guitar arrangement while both singers trade verses, duetting on the track’s emotive chorus. Watch the new version below:

Humberstone released the original version of ‘Scarlett’ in September, describing it as “a fuck you to the guy that was going out with my closest friend”. It arrived alongside a video that featured Humberstone along with the titular friend.

‘Scarlett’ marked the fourth single to be released from the singer’s forthcoming EP, ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’. The EP has also been previewed with ‘Haunted House’, its title track and ‘Please Don’t Leave Just Yet’, which was written with The 1975‘s Matty Healy and debuted live at Tramlines in July.

‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’ was initially due to arrive today (November 5), but its release date was recently pushed back to next Friday (November 12). When it does arrive, it will follow up Humberstone’s 2020 EP ‘Falling Asleep at the Wheel’.

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival back in August, Humberstone discussed working towards her debut album, saying she thinks it’ll be a “while” before it arrives.

“I’ve had loads of time now to just experiment and try different things out, and to have fun with my writing without the pressure,” Humberstone explained.

“I have loads of music that I’m so excited about – but I don’t think I’ll ever feel like it’s finished as I get bored of my work quite quickly. At some point, I’ll just have to be like, ‘That’s it. I’m just putting it out,’ and then I can forget about it and start on the next new thing.”