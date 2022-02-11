Watch Holy Holy cover Post Malone and Swae Lee’s ‘Sunflower’ for ‘Like A Version’

Holy Holy have taken to the triple j studios for the broadcaster’s Like A Version segment, putting their spin on Post Malone and Swae Lee‘s ‘Sunflower’.

Airing today (February 11), the outfit were joined by Ethiopian-born, Tasmanian-based singer Medhanit for their rendition of the rap track.

Holy Holy have stayed relatively true to the original, but added their own signature flair, with building instrumentals and a doubled chorus at the end. Singer Tim Carroll’s vocals get a velvety autotune treatment, as he and Medhanit dance around the studio joyously.

“It’s always an interesting journey trying to pick a song for Like A Version,” Carroll said in a post-performance interview.

“This song just stood out as a kind of beautiful tune with really an insane number of melodies… and overall this dreamy, melancholy happy feeling that we loved.”

Watch their cover below.

In addition to the cover, they also performed ‘Believe Anything’ from their latest LP, ‘Hello My Beautiful World’. Check that out below.

Holy Holy are no strangers to Like A Version, having appeared on the segment back in 2014 to cover Joy Division‘s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’, and in 2019 for a rendition of Lorde‘s ‘Green Light’.

Holy Holy’s ‘Hello My Beautiful World’ was released in August last year, and received a four-star review from NME.

“With ‘Hello’, Holy Holy’s slow motion pivot from Arcadian rock’n’rollers to panoramic electro-pop boffins has credibly come to fruition,” wrote Cyclone Wehner. “When the Australian live circuit revives, and Holy Holy are able to freely perform ‘Hello’ live to large ecstatic audiences, they should reap the rewards.”