Watch Holy Holy, Hayley Mary and Tia Gostelow cover ‘Walking On A Dream’

Holy Holy, Hayley Mary and Tia Gostelow appeared on ABC’s live music program The Sound over the weekend with a cover of Empire of the Sun‘s hit 2008 single ‘Walking on a Dream’.

The trio’s rendition stays relatively faithful to the epic, atmospheric synth-pop of the original. Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson plays guitar, ripping through a solo after the first chorus.

Meanwhile, the band’s Tim Carroll, along with Mary and Gostelow, trade lead vocals throughout, coming together as the song reaches its soaring peak, with colourful visuals projected the entire time. Watch the performance via Mary’s Instagram below:

“It was interesting learning it for this. It’s got quite rhythmic and lyric-heavy verses, and then there’s the big payoff of the high falsetto chorus,” Carroll said when introducing the version.

“It takes me to Port Macquarie, where The Jezabels once played with Empire of the Sun in a festival, and the sun set over the port and it was a beautiful afternoon,” Mary added.

Gostelow concluded: “It holds a really special place in Australian music history, and the fact that it still gets played today I think proves that it’s such an incredible song.”

Last Sunday marked the third episode of The Sound‘s third season, and also featured performances from Baker Boy, Jessica Mauboy, Confidence Man and Thomas Headon.

The new season premiered earlier this month and has also broadcast performances from Spacey Jane, Vance Joy, Vera Blue, Missy Higgins, Alex Lahey and more.

Meanwhile, Empire of the Sun’s Nick Littlemore recently hinted that the duo could be making a return in 2022. “There could totally be Empire stuff in the next year, for sure,” Littlemore said during an appearance on podcast The Plug with Neil Griffith.

“It’s such an exciting record,” Littlemore added. “It’s super sad but in that way that Luke [Steele] makes you feel good about feeling sad; makes you feel good about feeling anything. He’s such an extraordinary artist.”