Watch Hope D cover Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ for Like A Version

Brisbane artist Hope D has stepped into triple j’s studio to deliver a cover of Britney Spears‘ iconic hit ‘Toxic’ for Like A Version.

Hope D’s rendition of the 2003 classic adds punchy guitar lines in place of the whirling synths of the original, complete with a strutting bassline and haunting backing vocals.

Speaking of the song in a post-performance interview, Hope D revealed that, until recently, she was strictly a covers artist and she played this song many times.

“It always got a good response, and obviously, pretty much everyone knows it,” she said.

“I really wanted to make it dark and moody, and it was very much a collaborative process with the band. Everyone had their own parts to put in.”

In the interview, she also shouted out previous performances on the segment that have inspired her and shaped the way she approached her performance today (May 7).

Specifically, she noted Ruel‘s performance of his original cut ‘Distance’ and G Flip‘s all star cover of ‘Lady Marmalade’.

Like Ruel, Hope D also performed one of her own tracks on the segment. She opted for ‘Addict’, a 2021 single taken from her ‘Cash Only’ EP released earlier this year.

Watch that performance below.

Speaking of the EP to NME earlier this year, Hope D elaborated on the importance of having an all-female, all-queer band – who helped her with the Like A Version performance.

“(If) I’m going to do a band, it’s going to be all female, all women, we’d have five people and they would have to be queer. Just to like, push that minority to the front,” she said.

“And we did that. They’re incredible, and we have so much fun together.”

As for Britney Spears, she has recently spoken out against the various documentaries that have recently been made about her life, calling them “hypocritical”.

“These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing,” she said on Instagram.

Spears is also set to appear in court in a hearing next month, after a years long battle between her legal team and her father, Jamie Spears, about her conservatorship.