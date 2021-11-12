Watch Hugo Weaving and Joyride in the music video for Flight Facilities’ ‘Heavy’ featuring Your Smith

Flight Facilities have shared an official music video for their track ‘Heavy’ featuring Your Smith, starring Australian actor Hugo Weaving and rapper Joyride, AKA, Rowan Dix.

The cut is lifted from their long-awaited second album, ‘Forever’, which arrived today (November 12). It’s been seven years between LPs for the duo, having released their debut record ‘Down To Earth’ in 2014.

Directed by Tim Burnett, the music video for ‘Heavy’ sees Weaving and Dix running errands. It features crisp shots of the pair playing cards at the mechanics, doing their washing at the laundromat, going for ice cream, buying meat at the butcher and wrapping up the day with a beer and a barbecue. Watch it below.

Advertisement

Flight Facilities – comprising Hugo Gruzman and James Lyell – have shared a handful of singles in the lead up to their sophomore album’s release, including ‘Lights Up’ with Channel Tres, ‘The Ghost’, ‘Forever’ featuring Broods and ‘Move’ with DRAMA.

Back in June, they teased a bunch of new music during the livestream, ‘Never Forever’, which featured a bunch of demos, edits and unreleased songs.

They’ll be touring Australia in March and April next year with a host of support acts, including Cosmo’s Midnight, Jayda G, CC:DISCO!, Sycco, Merci, Mercy and more. They’ve scheduled dates in most capital cities around the country, with a special event for their hometown of Sydney, titled Airfields.

The duo are also set to headline Wollongong’s 2022 Yours & Owls festival, joining Hilltop Hoods, Bliss N Eso, The Jungle Giants, Peking Duk, Violent Soho and many more on the bill.