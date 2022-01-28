Watch iann dior and Travis Barker perform ‘Obvious’ on ‘Kimmel’

iann dior and Travis Barker stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to perform their new collaborative track, ‘Obvious’ – you can see it below.

Taken from dior’s new album, ‘On To Better Things’, its one of three collaborations between the Puerto Rican-American rapper and Blink-182 drummer that appear on the project, following ‘Thought It Was’ (which also features Machine Gun Kelly) and ‘Hopeless Romantic’.

Rocking up to Kimmel on Wednesday night (January 26), dior and Barker – alongside a guitarist and bassist – performed the track under a collection of moody green and blue lights as the camera swept the stage.

Advertisement

dior launched straight into the performance as soon as Kimmel introduced him. “Now can you hear me?/ When I call your name, it’s kind of scary/ It’s like I’m calling the dead/ And late at night when I’m thinking ’bout it/ I could choose this, too hard to believe,” he sang, opening the first verse.

Soon after, just like on the original track, the beat then transitioned to the slower second part of the song. “Can’t be told what to do, don’t even give it a try/ I’m not the type to lose, what was it in your eye?/ When I walk in the room, know you feeling my presence/ She don’t like how I move, leaving you was a blessing,” dior crooned.

You can watch the performance below:

Speaking to NME in 2020, dior said: “I want to become the Number One artist in the world, and I’m fully determined and obsessed with being the greatest. So I’m pretty sure next time we have a conversation, we’ll be talking about how I’m the number one artist in the world.”

In February last year, dior featured on Mike Shinoda’s new single ‘Happy Endings’, which also included UPSAHL and also appeared on a new version of Glass Animals’ 2020 track ‘Heat Waves’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ho99o9 have returned with a new song called ‘Battery Not Included’, which was produced by Travis Barker.