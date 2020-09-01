Watch IDLES cover The Strokes and The Ramones at Abbey Road

iDLES played three live-streamed sets at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios over the weekend – watch them cover The Strokes and The Ramones during the shows below.

The band also covered The Beatles and played an unreleased song during the trio of shows.

Recorded in the run-up to the release of the band’s third album ‘Ultra Mono’ later this month, the band played three unique sets, which included covers of The Strokes’ ‘Reptilia’ and The Ramones’ ‘I Wanna Be Sedated’ alongside The Beatles’ ‘Helter Skelter’. Watch the covers below.

Reviewing the live-streamed shows, NME wrote: “In a weekend where they should have been sub-headlining the second biggest stage at Reading & Leeds, it’s a set that doesn’t so much as fill the gap as expose the vulnerabilities that develop when a pandemic hinders a band’s ability to rehearse. Nonetheless, the fallible element is what makes IDLES who they are, wheels always close to coming off.

“In a time where they could have easily opted for a manicured video edit, there is something to be admired in the humanity of their ramshackle deliverance.”

IDLES will release new album ‘Ultra Mono’ on September 25 via Partisan. To date, the band have released the singles ‘Model Village’, ‘A Hymn’, ‘Grounds’ and ‘Mr. Motivator’.

Speaking about the new album in a recent interview with Zane Lowe, frontman Joe Talbot described ‘Ultra Mono’ as “aggressively IDLES,” adding: “It’s fluent in IDLES language because we’ve just been able to take baby steps every moment, make mistakes, and no one’s fucking at our gigs so we can make mistakes and come back stronger.”