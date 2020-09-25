Watch IDLES’ piercing new video for album opener, ‘War’

IDLES have today released a new video for ‘War’ – you can watch it below.

The piercing new video, directed by Will Dohrn, sees a frenetic collage of clips exploring streets, clubs and a hospital against a backdrop of drug addiction. ‘War’ is the opening song from Idles’ third studio album, ‘Ultra Mono’, which is released today.

In a four star review of the album, NME said: “The Bristol band’s third album, ‘Ultra Mono’, is a breakneck ride that roars through sarcasm, defiance, compassion and controversy.”

Speaking about ‘War’, the review added that it “thrums with a militaristic bassline, bursts of static guitar and Talbot’s onomatopoeic vocal imitation of a knife wound.”

You can watch the video here:

Earlier this week (September 22), IDLES announced a huge list of support acts for their 2021 UK and Ireland headline tour.

Jehnny Beth, Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon, Big Joanie, Sinead O’Brien, Shopping and more are all set to join select dates of the sold-out run of dates in May and June.

The dates, which begin in early May with two sold-out shows at Glasgow’s Barrowlands venue, culminate the following month with four gigs at London’s Brixton Academy.

The all-female list of support acts, which also features Bristol band Wych Elm, and Witch Fever, follows IDLES recently addressing criticism around their alleged lack of support for female artists.

Speaking in an NME cover feature around the release of their third album ‘Ultra Mono’, frontman Joe Talbot admitted that in the past, the band “haven’t had enough of a mix of people who are representative of the whole demographic of what we’re about” to support them on tour.

Talbot went on to say that a change in the status quo will be achieved “with Government legislation, and getting a fairer demographic into music in the first place. That doesn’t mean I want to eradicate any sort of responsibility… [but] any cultural shift comes with representation and education.

“To inspire young black women to be punk musicians, they need to be included in the messaging and welcomed into the culture. Hopefully young black girls will listen to IDLES and feel welcome in our community. As white men we’re normalised [within punk culture] but we understand now and we’re re-educating ourselves – and our audience – that integration and celebration of difference is key to happiness.”