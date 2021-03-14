Watch Idris Elba join Lime Cordiale onstage during Sydney concert

Lime Cordiale pulled an impressive and unexpected guest on stage during their recent Sydney show, in the form of British actor Idris Elba.

The Luther star joined the pair last night (March 14) for their Enmore Theatre performance, contributing his own rap verse to a new, unreleased song.

Triple j’s Lucy Smith captured the moment and posted videos to Twitter, where Elba can be seen rapping while dressed in all black, complete with a pair of sunglasses. Watch the footage below:

As per The Daily Telegraph, music promoter Michael Chugg said Elba had been in the studio with the band over recent days, where they’d been writing and rehearsing music together.

“He is absolutely in love with their music,” Chugg told the publication.

There’s no word yet about when the new song will be released.

Elba is currently in Australia for the filming of his new movie Thor: Love and Thunder, alongside fellow stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt and more.

The Marvel production is being shot in Sydney’s Centennial Park, and is one of many blockbusters being made in Australia since COVID-19 effectively shut down Hollywood. It’s also part of the government’s controversial $400million package to bring international productions to Australia.

Lime Cordiale released their latest album ’14 Steps To A Better You’ in July last year. The record took out triple j’s Australian Album Of The Year, and was nominated for numerous ARIA Award categories.